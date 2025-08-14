Number of Kings Back-to-Backs for 2025-26 NBA Season Revealed

Kings stats on 2nd Nights of Back-to-Backs

Record: 0-4

Points: 101.8

FG%: 42.4%

3p: 26.9%

Off Rtg: 102.3

Def Rtg: 122.9

Net Rtg: -20.6



They've lost by a total of 82 Points. Do they break out of the SEGABABA slump tonight?