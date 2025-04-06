Donovan Mitchell Suffers Injury Scare During Cavaliers vs Kings
The Sacramento Kings are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon as they continue to push for a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.
During the third quarter of Sunday's game, Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell exited the game early due to an apparent ankle injury. Mitchell left the court as the leading scorer for Cleveland with 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist.
Mitchell left the game after leading the Cavaliers to a 62-56 lead early in the third quarter. Cleveland is close to securing the first-place spot in the Eastern Conference, as Sacramento is playing for its postseason life.
Mitchell returned to the game after a brief stint in the locker room to get a quick fix for his lower leg injury. The Kings will need to continue to shut down Cleveland's top scorer while paying attention to guard Darius Garland, forward Evan Mobley, and center Jarrett Allen.
Sacramento has the opportunity to win back-to-back games after suffering a scary skid toward the end of March. With just a handful of games left in the season, every win means more for a playoff-hungry Kings roster. This game would push the Kings to 38-40 with four games remaining.
Mitchell officially checked back into the game with 3:02 left on the clock in the third quarter. While he was out, the Kings came back and took over the lead by a score of 79-75. Keep an eye on how Mitchell affects the Kings' game plan as they head into the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead.