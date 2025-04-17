Doug Christie's Honest Statement About Future as Kings Coach
The Sacramento Kings finally wrapped up a chaotic 2024-25 campaign by getting crushed by the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament. The Kings are now in a horrible spot, sitting outside of the playoffs, while desperately waiting to see if they will at least be able to keep their top-12 protected first-round pick or not.
31 games into their season, the Kings fired head coach Mike Brown after going just 13-18 to start the year. With Brown's unexpected departure, the Kings turned to Doug Christie to step up as interim head coach.
Christie led the Kings to a 27-25 record as interim head coach, and Wednesday's loss marked his last game in that position. This offseason, the Kings must now decide whether they want to take the interim tag off and keep Christie around long-term, or part ways with him and look for a more experienced coach to come in.
Christie did everything he could with this group of players, but if the Kings are trying to compete, he may not be enough. After Wednesday's loss, Christie was asked if he had been given assurances on the head coaching job moving forward.
"None," Christie said. " But this is where I want to be. You guys know that. I need to finish what I started."
There is no question about whether or not Christie wants to be in this position, and amid a season of disgruntled players and a wrecked locker room, the interim head coach found ways to connect with his group and get them to compete, at times.
The Kings still have many more changes that need to be made, and Christie was one of the few bright spots for Sacramento this season. Immediately after Wednesday's season-ending loss, the Kings parted ways with general manager Monte McNair, so Christie likely has no idea whether his job is safe or not, as the man who hired him is now out.