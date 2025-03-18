Doug Christie's Strong Statement After Kings vs Grizzlies
The Sacramento Kings came into Monday night losers of their last four games and will leave Golden 1 Center back in the win column, with a big boost from the bench in the win over the Memphis Grizzlies..
While Malik Monk, Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 73 points, it was the bench unit of Jake LaRavia, Keon Ellis, and Devin Carter that set the tone in the first quarter.
When Carter checked in just after Ellis and LaRavia, the Kings were up 24-22 with 3:23 left in the opening quarter and by the time the quarter was over the Kings were up 37-26.
Sacramento never looked back from there, as Ellis, LaRavia, and Carter combined for 23 points and 7 steals in the win. After the game, Doug Christie had nothing but praise for the bench unit's strong performance.
“Devin, Keon, Jake, spectacular. They all came in and brought the level of physicality, intensity, effort and enthusiasm all the things we talk about”
This has become a common occurrence for LaRavia and Ellis, but it was great to see Carter get into the mix and make a positive impact.
The Grizzlies are known for being a physical team and Sacramento hasn’t always had the most sturdy chin, but tonight they took every punch and came back at Memphis just as hard.
LaRavia was also asked about the physicality and if what Sacramento brought in that aspect helps set the tone for a challenging homestand.
“For sure, that’s what we’re trying to do this whole homestand. We’re gonna have to play physical the whole time.”
Christie was no stranger to physicality back in his playing days and told reporters that it still something he thinks every team needs to have in the NBA.
“There’s a level of physicality that you have to have in this league or you’re not going to survive.”
While the bench guys always seem to bring the toughness Coach Christie is looking for, the starters need to come out with the same intensity if Sacramento wants to make a playoff run.
