Doug Christie Shares Thoughts on Woodson Joining Staff
While it was announced last week, the Kings made the Mike Woodson signing official today, bringing in the veteran coach to be Doug Chrisite's associate head coach.
With Christie being a first-year head coach, bringing in someone with ample experience seemed like the logical move, and they found a great coach in Woodson to pair alongside Doug. As part of the press announcement, Christie gave his thoughts on the addition of Woodson to his bench.
“Mike Woodson brings decades of coaching experience to this staff. His impact will be extremely valuable, and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him,” Christie stated.
When it comes to coaching candidates who bring experience, it's hard to find anyone better than Woodson. Not only did he play in the NBA for 11 seasons, but he also coached for another nine. Between six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks, Woodson has a long resume as a head coach.
The pairing of Christie and Woodson feels like a great match. While the two never crossed paths during Christie's playing days, Woodson did coach fellow former-King Mike Bibby in Atlanta with the Hawks. I wouldn't be surprised if Christie reached out to Bibby to gauge his feelings about his former coach.
Woodson's other standout season was the 2012-13 season where he led the New York Knicks to a 54-28 record. And it's not only the great record that stands out, but how the Knicks played that season.
They finished the year with the third-ranked offense, taking a league-leading 28.9 three-point attempts per game. While those 28.9 three-point attempts per game would now be last in the league, with the Denver Nuggets taking the fewest threes last season at 31.9, the philosophy remains. More threes is a great strategy.
During his time as interim head coach, Christie repeatedly asked for more three-point attempts. That along with his request for the team to have a flowing offense that moved the ball feels like a great fit for the coaching style of Woodson.
It's still unknown who will be officially running the offense and defense, but it's a great sign that there seems to be an early fit in the schemes of what Christie wants to run compared to the coaches he's bringing in. Just like with players, the fit of coaches can have a tremendous impact over the course of an 82-game season.
After finishing last season with Mike Brown's coaching staff, it will be crucial for Christie to be surrounded by coaches that he trusts and can turn to. Based on postgame interviews after he took over, it was evident that Christie was taking on a lot over the final 51 games.
With the Kings getting rid of almost all of last year's assistant coaches, there is still of lot of work to do to fill out the staff, but the official announcement of Woodson feels like a great first step in the continued offseason overhaul for the Kings.