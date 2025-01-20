Doug Christie's Strong De'Aaron Fox Statement After Kings-Wizards
Following a dominant win over the Washington Wizards, the Sacramento Kings have now won nine of their last ten games to move to 22-20 on the season. When many thought the season was lost, the Kings stepped up significantly to turn the year around and put them back in the playoff picture.
Kings star De'Aaron Fox is having another incredible season, averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The 27-year-old point guard has been the heart of Sacramento's offense for much of the season and could be on his way to his second All-Star appearance.
Fox has shown his elite scoring ability at times this season, highlighted by dropping 60 and 49 points on back-to-back nights in November.
Despite Fox's elite scoring gene that he has showcased this season, the star point guard dropped a season-low 12 points in Sunday's win over the Wizards.
Fox tacked on 13 assists and just 2 turnovers to make up for his 4-12 shooting night, as Kings head coach Doug Christie explained why this was such an impressive performance from Fox.
"In my opinion, this isn't an off-night for De'Aaron because scoring isn't everything in basketball," Christie said. "This guy is like that. The fact that he can affect the game without putting the ball in the bucket all the time is next level. ...I am super, super excited and proud of him, man. ...This is probably, it sounds weird, but one of his better games. He controlled the game in a way that the stats don't indicate."
Christie talks highly of Fox, mentioning his leadership and maturation as big points of this journey he is on as a player. Fox has risen up the ranks to become one of the league's premier point guards, and having a coach like Christie backing him up certainly helps.
