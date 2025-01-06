Doug Christie's Strong Statement After Kings' Dominant Win vs Warriors
The Sacramento Kings took down the Golden State Warriors 129-99 to extend their winning streak to four games and bring them to within two games of .500 at 17-19.
The Kings ran away with the game, taking a 75-51 lead into halftime and never looking back. After the game, interim head coach Doug Christie praised the team for playing for each other, something he's been preaching since taking over the helm of head coach.
There is a night and day difference in how the Kings are playing and the energy they're bringing on a nightly basis, and the numbers show that they are indeed playing for each other.
Over the last five games, the Kings have dished out 31, 32, 24, 25, and 38 assists, good for an average of 30.0 per game. That would rank 3rd in the season rankings.
In the 31 games under Mike Brown, the Kings were averaging 25.5 assists per contest, good for 17th in the season rankings.
The Kings are at their best when they pass the ball, generate open looks for each other, and get everyone involved. They have high-level isolation scorers, but their offense becomes potent when they put an emphasis on moving the ball.
It's all of them. Playing, ball's moving, guys are cutting. I'm cutting for my teammate, I'm moving the ball, I'm sharing the ball. I'm rebounding, all those things. I think there's a joy in that.- Doug Christie
And it's not just on the offensive side of the ball. The team looks connected and together on defense as well. With 15 steals against the Warriors, they once again used defense to lead to easy offense.
Whatever Christie is saying to the team is working. It may or may not be much different than what Mike Brown was preaching, but the results speak for themselves. Whether it be the eye test, stats, or win/loss column, the Kings are playing together, and reaping the rewards of their hard work.
