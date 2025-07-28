ESPN Gives Sacramento Kings Insulting NBA Offseason Grade
The Sacramento Kings’ offseason got off to a strong start when they traded a protected first round pick for the 24th pick in this year's draft. The Kings used the 24th pick to select Nique Clifford and then took Maxime Raynaud in the second round.
Both rookies had strong showings in Summer League, with Clifford being named to the All-Summer League First Team. The offseason continued with some less-than-exiting moves that caused some criticism from fans and the media alike. ESPN, in particular, was not a fan of Sacramento’s offseason and recently gave the Kings a D+ grade.
“A curious offseason didn't seem to move the Kings closer to a playoff return. Prioritizing point guard after trading De'Aaron Fox in February was reasonable, but Sacramento gave Dennis Schroder a three-year, $45 million deal that might not age well given Schroder's reliance on quickness”
I have a hard time disagreeing with ESPN’s view of the Dennis Schroder signing and the Jonas Valanciunas salary dump. Schroder is a solid player and was probably the best free agent point guard option for a team that desperately needed help at the point.
Schroder was a really helpful player for the Detroit Pistons last season, where he averaged 13 points and 5.4 assists per game off the bench. The problem isn’t with Schroder’s skill, but his contract. The Kings brought him in via sign and trade on a three-year, $45 million contract. Sacramento definitely needed a point guard, but I have a tough time believing that it was worthwhile for Sacramento to spend this much on a veteran who won’t be part of the future of the team.
The other head-scratching move was dumping Jonas Valanciunas’ salary for Dario Saric. Valanciunas was really good last season and gave the Kings some much needed size off the bench for when Domantas Sabonis was hurt or on the bench.
In 32 games with Sacramento, Jonas put up 8.7 points and 7 boards per game in just 17 minutes per game. Trying to replace Valanciunas’ production is going to be a huge challenge for Drew Eubanks, Dario Saric, and Raynaud.
Raynaud looks like he could turn into an excellent modern big, but he’s just a rookie and still needs to sure up a lot of his game before he’s ready to contribute on a nightly basis. The most frustrating part of all of this is that the Valanciunas trade was solely to keep the Kings away from the luxury tax that they haven’t paid in over two decades.
While I agree that the Schroder signing and Valanciunas trade were mostly negative for Sacramento, one piece that ESPN didn’t bring up is the draft. Both Clifford and Raynaud drew a ton of praise from the national media during Summer League, but were completely left out of ESPN’s grade for the Kings.
Both guys have yet to see any regular season action, so it’s fair to be cautious with them, but Clifford being one of the best, if not the best, players in Summer League should’ve been enough to at least get the Kings to a C. In fact, the only teams to receive worse grades were the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers, who both are having inarguably awful offseasons.
It’s easy to dunk on the Sacramento Kings, especially since Vivek Ranadive took over the team. They consistently make moves that hurt the long-term outlook of the team and prioritize big names over youth.
I don’t think there are many out there that loved the Schroder and Saric moves for Sacramento, but you also won’t find many who don’t like the Clifford and Raynaud picks. All in all, it feels more like Sacramento has had an average offseason instead of completely botching it, but I understand where ESPN is coming from, given the situation of the team. The Kings still have some avenues for improvement, but as of now, it doesn’t feel like a D+ is too far off.