Kings Announce Deflating Injury Report Addition Before Pacers Game

The Sacramento Kings snapped their four-game losing streak with a road win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, and they have a great chance to pick up another victory on Monday. The Kings are gearing up to face the Indiana Pacers, who are one of just four NBA teams with a worse record than Sacramento this season.

The Pacers are dealing with significant injuries, most notably to star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is sidelined for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. The Kings' injury luck might not be that bad, but they have yet to see a full-strength product on the floor this season, and that will continue on Monday.

Kings add Keegan Murray to injury report

The Kings will still be without Domantas Sabonis for Monday's game, as expected, due to a left knee partial meniscus tear, but they have a pair of other key injuries to monitor. The Kings have listed Keegan Murray (right trapezius soreness) and Dennis Schroder (right hip flexor strain) as questionable.

Murray missed the first 15 games of Sacramento's season, but has been healthy and playing some of his best basketball since returning. Since returning to the lineup, Murray is averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, marking new career highs across the board. And, his presence has made a huge difference.

The Kings are 3-4 with Murray in the starting lineup, which is great compared to their 3-12 record without him to start the season. Even against a damaged Pacers team, the Kings would likely be in trouble if Murray had to miss Monday's game.

Pacers' extensive injury report vs. Kings

The Pacers have ruled out six players for their matchup with the Kings. Of course, former King Tyrese Haliburton (right Achilles tendon tear) remains sidelined, but the Pacers have also ruled out Obi Toppin (right foot stress fracture), Aaron Nesmith (left knee MCL sprain), Ben Sheppard (left calf strain), Kam Jones (lower back stress fracture), and Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain).

After winning just one of their first 14 games of the season, fans knew it would be a rough go for the Pacers without Haliburton, but they have been better recently. The Pacers have won three of their last five, and there is a great chance that they give the Kings some trouble on Monday, especially given the injuries they are dealing with.

The Kings and Pacers are set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. PT in Indianapolis on Monday.

