ESPN Pundits Predict Kings' 2024-25 Record, Western Conference Rankings
As the 2024-25 NBA season inches closer, the Sacramento Kings are preparing for a return to the playoffs after missing out last year.
The Kings re-signed guard Malik Monk and penned six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan this offseason to solidify their rotation. Sacramento's future lies on the line as head coach Mike Brown aims to lead his team to a championship.
Here's what ESPN experts have happening next season for the Kings:
Kings finish 6th in West, (47-35)
- Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (54-28)
- Dallas Mavericks (52-30)
- Denver Nuggets (52-30)
- Phoenix Suns (49-33)
- Sacramento Kings (47-35)
- New Orleans Pelicans (46-36)
- Golden State Warriors (45-37)
- Memphis Grizzlies (44-38)
- Houston Rockets (44-38)
- Los Angeles Lakers (44-38)
- LA Clippers (43-39)
- San Antonio Spurs (35-47)
- Utah Jazz (26-56)
- Portland Trail Blazers (22-60)
ESPN staff considers the De'Aaron Fox and DeRozan pairing "one of the most clutch backcourts in the league" as the two aim to lead the Kings on a playoff run. 47 wins would be only one more than last season, a year in which injuries and close games cost the Kings the 8th seed in the Western Conference.
Landing two spots behind the Kings in ESPN's predictions are the Golden State Warriors, a team that the Kings knocked out of the Play-In Tournament last season. The Kings' West Coast rival lost sharpshooter Klay Thompson this offseason but are sure to put up a fight when led by Steph Curry.
Last season, the two California teams finished with the same 46-36 record. The Kings have made more big moves on paper compared to the Warriors and could be due for a breakout season.
Team chemistry and player development will determine the Kings' fate. If DeRozan, Fox, and Domantas Sabonis blend well, many a beam will be lit in Sacramento. Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis taking a developmental leap would help too, but only time will tell.
The Kings will tip off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24th at Golden1 Center to open the season.
