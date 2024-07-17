ESPN Reveals the Kings’ Spot in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Sacramento Kings have put together an eye-popping offseason after re-signing Malik Monk, trading for DeMar DeRozan, and drafting Devin Carter. Fans waited over a year for Sacramento to make a move and upgrade their roster, and the move for DeRozan might take the Kings to the next level.
ESPN released their post-free agency NBA power rankings, noting the DeRozan sign-and-trade as a major factor in Sacramento's placement.
Sacramento ranked 15th in ESPN's rankings, falling right in the middle of the league. The two immediate teams ahead of the Kings are the New Orleans Pelicans (14) and Memphis Grizzlies (13), who Sacramento could certainly compete with.
ESPN's Kendra Andrews gives reasoning for Sacramento's spot at 15:
"Despite having to give up Harrison Barnes and Chris Duarte, especially on the offensive end, DeRozan's offensive prowess, especially his midrange game, should fit nicely alongside Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, and Malik Monk -- who signed a four-year extension earlier this summer. However, DeRozan's defensive limitations won't help an area the Kings are desperate to improve."
While DeRozan is not a positive defensive asset, swapping Harrison Barnes, who is a negative asset on both sides of the ball, for an offensive superstar in DeRozan is a game-changing move.
The Kings might still be one move away from title contention, but are certainly a top-half team in the league and should be back toward the top of the Western Conference.
Sacramento ranks as the eighth-highest Western Conference team, but second in the Pacific Division, behind the Phoenix Suns. The three teams immediately following the Kings in the rankings are their other division rivals: Golden State Warriors (16), Los Angeles Lakers (17), and Los Angeles Clippers (18).
ESPN's rankings suggest the division race next season will be tight, but the Kings should have a slight edge over the three teams below them.
While the addition of DeRozan will not fix Sacramento's defensive concerns, they will have an improved offense with the progression of Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray anchoring an improved defense.
