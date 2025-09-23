Ex-Kings Guard's Take on Potential Russell Westbrook, Jonathan Kuminga Signings
Most Sacramento Kings fans probably did not expect to still be talking about Russell Westbrook at this point in the offseason. This saga has turned into one of the biggest “Will They or Won’t They?” stories of the NBA summer.
In the latest installment, Kyle Odegard at SportsCasting sat down with former Kings guard Rashad McCants, who had some thoughts on Westbrook’s fit in Sacramento.
Would Westbrook on the Kings work?
When the discussion shifted toward Sacramento, McCants gave a very specific scenario in which he thought the Kings could become a real problem in the Western Conference: if they signed Russell Westbrook and landed Jonathan Kuminga.
“So Kuminga going to the Kings would be something good, if the Kings got someone like Westbrook (to play point),” McCants told SportsCasting. “Someone like Westbrook, with DeRozan, LaVine, Sabonis – you could have something in the West that resembles the Spurs and how they are building right now. It could look like Houston. Three teams with great, dynamic players. And having a young player like Kuminga to add with DeRozan would be dope.”
McCants’ comments reflect both optimism and caution. He sees the upside of Westbrook, a future Hall of Famer who still brings energy, playmaking, and leadership. But he doesn’t appear to believe Westbrook alone moves the needle for Sacramento. The fit may only work if the Kings can also find a way to pry Kuminga from Golden State.
The reported framework of a potential deal with Golden State would send Malik Monk and a draft pick to the Warriors for Kuminga. While Monk is a fan favorite in Sacramento and has thrived as both a scorer and secondary playmaker, McCants thinks the move could still balance the roster, provided the Kings get clarity on positional roles.
“Well, now you’ve got three small forwards to me,” McCants said. “You’d push Zach (LaVine) to the 2. You’d need a dynamic point guard because Malik Monk had to play the point guard position. Even though he can, and I think that’s his natural position, he loves to play the 2 guard as well. So I think him going to Golden State would be incredible for that.”
As McCants notes, a roster featuring DeMar DeRozan, LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Kuminga would still raise a key question: where does Kuminga fit in the pecking order? Is he a secondary scoring option, or is he relegated to being the fourth option behind three established veterans?
That uncertainty is real, but McCants also believes the payoff could be worth it. He compared the scenario to the old Kings teams led by Mike Bibby and Peja Stojaković, who made their mark with dynamic offense and seamless chemistry.
“If they brought that type of offensive (efficiency) back, it will be hard to stop the Kings,” McCants said.
The reality, though, is that Westbrook is not exactly known for his efficiency, and his options are extremely limited. At 36 years old, he remains unsigned, and there have been few (if any) credible links to other NBA teams. If Sacramento decides to pass, there’s a real chance Westbrook could find himself out of the league entirely, playing overseas next season.
At the end of the day, McCants’ take is clear: Westbrook still has something to offer, but Sacramento can’t afford to settle. Unless the Kings pair him with another high-upside piece like Kuminga, the signing probably doesn’t elevate them into real contention - it just adds another big name to the mix.