Ex-Kings, Lakers Coaches Linked to Knicks Job After Tom Thibodeau Firing
The New York Knicks had an underwhelming end to their 2024-25 season, losing in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers. However, that was their first trip to the Conference Finals since 2000, which should be considered a win. Still, they did not seem to take their loss lightly.
After their playoff loss, the Knicks made the decision to part ways with veteran head coach Tom Thibodeau, shocking the league by making that big of a change following a Conference Finals appearance.
Thibodeau spent five years as the Knicks' head coach, leading them to a 226-174 regular season record and four playoff appearances. New York has plenty of talent on their roster with guys like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, so a new head coach could be what they need to reach the next level.
However, their next head coach might not be who many would expect.
A new report from New York Post's Stefan Bondy reveals two surprise names to watch for in New York's coaching search: Mike Brown and Luke Walton.
"Jason Kidd, another potential candidate, is also under contract with the Mavericks, but the possibility of him shaking loose is less clear at this point," Bondy said. "Two random names I heard recently for the Knicks job are Mike Brown (currently unemployed) and Luke Walton (lead assistant in Detroit)."
Mike Brown and Luke Walton have both recently coached the Sacramento Kings, and have also each spent time leading the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Kings fired Brown 31 games into their 2024-25 campaign, even though the veteran coach took the franchise to their first playoff appearance after a 16-year drought and led them to consecutive winning seasons.
Walton's last head coaching job was with the Kings, who also fired him just 17 games into the 2021-22 season, but that was much more understandable. In each of his two full seasons as head coach of the Kings, Walton led them to 31 wins, and never eclipsed 40 wins in three seasons as head coach of the Lakers.
Walton being linked to the Knicks with his disastrous head coaching experience is laughable, and it is very unlikely New York decides to take a chance on either of the former Kings and Lakers coaches.