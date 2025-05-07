Ex-Lakers, Celtics Guard Reacts to Kings' New Front Office Hire
The Sacramento Kings have been making significant moves early into their 2025 offseason, highlighted by the hirings of general manager Scott Perry and head coach Doug Christie. However, a few more moves are flying under the radar.
After a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign ended in the Kings missing their second consecutive playoffs, it was obvious that big changes were needed. So far, the Kings are making those changes at every level.
The Kings are wiping the coaching staff and rightfully letting Christie have much more of a say in who they bring in alongside him. The Kings are also giving Perry some help by hiring an assistant general manager.
The Kings are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong as Perry's assistant general manager.
There has been plenty of worry from the fans and media about who actually makes the calls in Sacramento's front office, but this move certainly seems to be Perry's decision, and it will likely pay off.
Armstrong should come in and provide strengths in every place that Perry may have a weakness, especially as a longtime agent and former championship-caliber player.
Following the news, former Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings guard Isaiah Thomas took to social media to react to the reported hiring.
Via Isaiah Thomas: "B jack!!!! Good pick up."
The Kings drafted Thomas 60th overall in 2011, and the 5-foot-9 point guard ended up having a much better career than anyone could have imagined. Even though Thomas truly made a name for himself with the Celtics, he continues to show support for the team that first gave him a chance.
Thomas also recently praised Sacramento's hiring of Doug Christie, and is now calling the expected hiring of Armstrong a "good pick up."
The Kings are certainly trending in the right direction after a disastrous 2024-25 season, and getting more support from their former players helps keep them on track.