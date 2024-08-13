Footage Shows Heated De’Aaron Fox and Draymond Green Exchange
The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors faced off in the 2023 NBA Playoffs to heat up a brewing NorCal rivalry, and recent footage shows how intense the matchups got.
After Warriors forward Draymond Green got suspended in their first-round playoff series, the animated star returned to action with as much passion as ever. In his first game back from suspension, Green and Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox got into a heated exchange after Green's hard foul on Keegan Murray.
This NSFW exchange between the two stars led to a double technical but went mostly unnoticed by many fans at the time. With the footage resurfacing and going viral on X (via @legendz_nba), fans have taken note of Fox's fire and respect him standing up against the harsh Warriors forward.
The altercation occurred midway through the first quarter of Game 4, where the Warriors would get the 126-125 win, despite Fox's 38-point outburst. While Golden State got the last laugh in this game and the series, Green's 3-14 shooting night overshadowed the tough guy act he put on after poking Murray in the eye.
While the two organizations refuse to acknowledge the growing rivalry, every matchup between the Warriors and Kings is electric, and moments like this make the rivalry much more real.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!