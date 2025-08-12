Forget Good, Can the Kings Be Fun to Watch Next Season?
As we sit and wait through the quiet days of August, and there's little to nothing new to write about regarding the Sacramento Kings, let's take a step back and ask a simple question heading into next season. Can the Kings be fun next season?
It seems like a simple question, but after last year's turmoil, the Kings are in desperate need of a change in the overall vibe of Sacramento.
During the Beam Team year in which the Kings broke their playoff drought, the entire city was buzzing. Fans were yelling 'Light The Beam' to each other in stores and on the streets, and the players looked like they were thoroughly enjoying playing together.
But a slow decline and two play-in losses later, and now it already feels like the goal is to just get through the 2025-26 season so more changes can be made to the roster.
The Kings, more than likely, won't be great next year. It wouldn't be surprising if they hover around .500 throughout the season and put themselves in the play-in conversation once again. But that doesn't mean they can't be fun.
Sacramento has a ton of talent on the roster. Between Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, they have three players who could be All-Stars, with Sabonis being the most likely candidate. Keegan Murray is entering a pivotal year of his career that could see him take another step. And fan favorite Keon Ellis should once again create defensive highlights throughout the season.
Throw in the intrigue of rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, and the Kings aren't short on storylines of players that could stand out during the roster rebuild.
And that includes on a nightly basis. Any of Sabonis, DeRozan, LaVine, and Murray could go off for monster nights if they get going, which should lead to at least a few fun individual games. Even Ellis has games where he'll shoot 7-of-10 from beyond the arc when he gets on a heater.
But single-game performances don't necessarily make for a fun season as a whole. There were fun moments last season, including De'Aaron Fox's back-to-back huge games with 60 and 49 points and LaVine topping 40 points twice in his early Sacramento tenure.
But as a whole, the season was a disappointment. Not just because of the play-in loss, but also because of the trade, Mike Brown being fired, and injuries down the final stretch. This year should be steadier with the coaching staff going through an overhaul this offseason.
However, there are still questions heading into the season regarding the roster, even hinted at by Domantas Sabonis himself. It's possible that this year is just as tumultuous when the trade deadline approaches
In the end, it could all come down to expectations. Sacramento isn't expected to do anything big this season, by the media or local fans alike. Last year, there was a clear goal of making a deep playoff run, which raised expectations exponentially, leading to disappointment. Will the low expectations lead to a more "fun" watch experience?
With the focus on the future, it could help the team and fans have fun throughout the year. And if not, we're in for a long season. So here's hoping that this team is at least fun through part of the 2025-26 season.