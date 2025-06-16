Former Kings GM Joins Western Conference Rival
In an offseason overhaul, the Sacramento Kings brought in Scott Perry to replace former GM Monte McNair, and it didn't take long for the former executive of the year to find a new role in the NBA. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Monte McNair is joining the Los Angeles Clippers front office in an advisory role.
After five seasons in Sacramento, McNair and the Kings parted ways following the play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks. McNair finished his tenure in Sacramento with a 195-205 (.488) record and one playoff appearance to break the infamous 16-year playoff drought.
That successful 2022-23 season, which awarded McNair the Executive of the Year, was followed up by two back-to-back Play-In exits that ultimately led to the team and him parting ways.
McNair's biggest move in Sacramento was trading Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis, a move that continues to get brought up today as Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.
McNair joining the Clippers pairs him once again with James Harden, who the two spent time together in with the Houston Rockets. While McNair wasn't the GM of the Rockets during Harden's run in Houston, he worked under Daryl Morey to help shape Houston's roster.
During both his Houston and Kings tenures, McNair relied heavily on analytics to make roster moves. In an advisory role with the Clippers, it's likely a role that he'll reprise in Los Angeles under current General Manager Trent Redden and President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.