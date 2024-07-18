Former Kings Point Guard Attempts NBA Comeback

Isaiah Thomas’ run with the Celtics was unforgettable.



◽️ 28.9 PPG in 2016-17

◽️ Led NBA in 4Q points that year

◽️ T-shortest All-Star ever

◽️ Dropped 53 on late sister’s birthday

◽️ Beat Wizards after losing a tooth



Definition of heart over height. pic.twitter.com/CeIwnFYROs