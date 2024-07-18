Former Kings Point Guard Attempts NBA Comeback
In the 2011 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings selected 5-foot-9 Isaiah Thomas with the 60th overall pick, not expecting the undersized point guard to become a two-time All-Star.
Thomas made an immediate impact in Sacramento, averaging 12.8 points and 4.0 assists per game, but his career skyrocketed in his third year. In his third and final season as a King, Thomas averaged 20.3 points and 6.3 assists per game, becoming the shortest player since Calvin Murphy in 1976 to average 20+ points and 5+ assists.
After leaving Sacramento and spending half of a season with the Phoenix Suns, Thomas would become a Boston Celtics legend. In his historic 2016-17 season, Thomas averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game on his way to finishing fifth in MVP voting and being named to the All-NBA Second Team.
Since earning back-to-back All-Star honors, Thomas slowly faded out of the league and has not played over 40 games in a season since his last season in Boston (2016-17).
Despite the long journey, Thomas is not giving up on a chance in the Association. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Thomas held a private workout with the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas.
While Thomas played just three seasons in Sacramento, he has left a lasting impact as the best NBA player ever to be selected 60th overall. Thomas has earned short stints in the league over the past few years, most recently with the Suns at the end of last season.
The 35-year-old certainly has some offensive firepower left in the tank, but the undersized guard is a liability on defense, making it a steep challenge to earn another NBA contract. Regardless of his chances, Kings fans should wish Thomas the best of luck as he tries to earn a spot with Milwaukee or another franchise.
