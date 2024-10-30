Former Kings Star Rudy Gay Announces Retirement From NBA
After 17 years in the NBA, veteran forward Rudy Gay has announced his retirement from the league, writing he is "the luckiest man in the world" in a piece for The Players Tribune.
Gay is certainly one of the top NBA players of all time who never received All-Star or All-NBA honors, shining especially with the Sacramento Kings.
Gay played 223 games in Sacramento between 2013 and 2017, averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest. While Gay never experienced much success during his stint with the Kings, he was notably one of the most exciting players to watch for many Kings fans.
Gay played his last two NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz, becoming a valuable role player on a playoff team despite his age. He spent most of his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, making a name for himself across the NBA.
Despite not making a playoff appearance during his time with the Kings, Gay was part of some memorable Sacramento squads, especially in the 2015-16 season centered around star center DeMarcus Cousins and talented point guard Rajon Rondo, becoming one of the most skilled trios to fall short of a postseason appearance.
While Gay only spent a few years in Sacramento, he was an incredible player for five franchises and every fanbase can wish him a happy retirement.
