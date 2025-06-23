Former Kings Stars React to Tyrese Haliburton's Game 7 Injury
The Sacramento Kings are commonly knocked for their blockbuster trade from the 2022 NBA trade deadline that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, especially with Indiana's recent success.
Of course, Haliburton has emerged as one of the league's top guards, and he has now led the Pacers to being just one win away from a championship. Haliburton and the Pacers took the powerhouse Thunder to a Game 7 on Sunday night, and the former Kings started off hot on the big stage.
Haliburton started Game 7 with nine points through just seven minutes of action, but every fan's worst nightmare quickly came to life. The All-Star point guard went down with a scary Achilles injury with five minutes left in the first quarter.
Many of the league's top stars have taken to social media to react to Haliburton's horrible injury, including a few former Kings stars.
Via De'Aaron Fox: "Omg!"
Via Isaiah Thomas: "Damn!!!!! ... Them calf strains are nothing to play with. The next thing if not healed right is always Achilles. Man I feel bad for bro!!"
Via Vince Carter: "Damn man smh 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Via Kevin Huerter: "Smh"
Much of the NBA world has taken to social media to express their frustrations with such an unfortunate injury, but with guys like De'Aaron Fox, he has to see his former teammate and backcourt partner go down on the biggest stage in such agony.
The Pacers are keeping up with the Thunder even without Haliburton, taking a one-point lead at halftime, and much of the league would be shocked if they were able to pull off the upset without their All-Star guard.