Former Kings Top-10 Pick Announces Retirement From Basketball
One of the most exciting basketball players in the history of the game came out of BYU, and the Sacramento Kings were the team to give him a chance out of college. Jimmer Fredette shined in college, especially making a name for himself as a senior, winning AP Player of the Year, the Wooden Award, and notching consensus All-American honors.
The Kings drafted Fredette tenth overall in 2011, hoping that his college skill set would translate to the next level. Fredette spent two-and-a-half seasons in Sacramento before the franchise bought him out in 2014.
Fredette played six seasons in the NBA and has since spent time overseas and with the USA 3x3 national team.
On Wednesday, Fredette announced his retirement from basketball with a social media post.
Via Jimmer Fredette: "It’s time to say goodbye to basketball. I have loved every second of my career through the good and the bad! Thank you all for the support throughout the years. Basketball has made me who I am today. Excited for what is next in my life with my family!"
Fredette's career in Sacramento may not have panned out as expected, but he remains a college basketball legend and a great story. Fredette posted a more detailed statement.
"Ever since I was young, I was obsessed with basketball. Seeing the basketball go in was magical. I wanted to play it everyday. The game has taught me hard work, determination, and grit. Basketball has taken me all around the world: from Glens Falls NY, to BYU, the NBA, China, Greece, and even Team USA at the Olympics!
"This game and my love for it has shaped me into the person I am today and for that I am forever grateful. So many memories and amazing moments. It wasn't always easy, but it was always worth it! The next journey starts now. Sign off!"
Through his three years as a King, Fredette averaged 7.0 points on 40.2% shooting from three-point range. Of course, Fredette is widely recognized as a bust for the Kings, especially when the Kings could have drafted a star like Klay Thompson or Kawhi Leonard. However, fans should recognize what he did for the game as he announces his retirement.