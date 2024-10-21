Former Kings Top-10 Pick Signs New Deal in China
The Sacramento Kings have been known to produce some questionable draft picks over the years, as most of their highly-touted selections are now out of the NBA entirely.
In the 2015 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Willie Cauley-Stein with the sixth overall pick. Cauley-Stein would play four seasons in Sacramento, averaging 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, as the Kentucky product was not looking too bad.
The problem for Cauley-Stein is that he did not develop into anything more through his four seasons with the Kings, and ultimately Sacramento let him walk after his rookie contract expired.
Since leaving Sacramento, Cauley-Stein has had stints with the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets, but his last NBA regular season appearance came in March 2022.
Cauley-Stein spent the 2023-24 season with Pallacanestro Varese in Italy's first division LBA but has moved on to a new chapter ahead of 2024-25.
HoopsHype reports that Cauley-Stein is signing with the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association.
Cauley-Stein, 31, will team up with former Indiana Pacers forward TJ Leaf in Nanjing. The Monkey Kings have also hosted 7-foot-6 NBA talent Tacko Fall, as the Chinese franchise has recently become a hot spot for former NBA players.
The 7-foot big man certainly still has gas left in the tank but has hit many roadblocks throughout his career. Cauley-Stein recently opened up about his near-death experience with drug addiction through his NBA playing years but is feeling as good as ever and ready to make a comeback in the basketball world.
For a former King who has been through so much, everyone can hope Cauley-Stein has a successful stint with the Monkey Kings and ultimately makes an NBA comeback.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!