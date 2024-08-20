Former NBA All-Star Headlines Kings' Offseason Workouts
The Sacramento Kings will host former All-NBA guard Isaiah Thomas for an offseason workout this week (via Sean Cunningham | Fox 40).
Thomas, 35, was drafted to the Kings in 2011 and stayed in California's capital for three seasons before parting ways. After reaching his prime with the Boston Celtics, Thomas last played for the Phoenix Suns in six games this past spring.
Since 2019, Thomas has played for six different organizations. 10-day contracts have been a common theme for the 5-foot-9 point guard. It's hard to envision the Kings signing another tool for the backcourt, but maybe Thomas still has some gas in the tank.
Joining Thomas in this week's workout are Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Tony Bradley.
Walker IV played for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 season and averaged 9.7 points on 42.3% shooting from the field. He is entering his seventh year in the NBA and could be a depth piece in Mike Brown's squad.
Toscano-Anderson spent time with the Kings in January, spending 11 games in Sacramento before getting cut. He has floated around the league but spent most of his time with the Golden State Warriors from 2019-2022 when he won a ring.
Bradley has not appeared in the NBA since the 2022-23 season. Last year he played for the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks' G-League associate.
The Kings still have two more months until the NBA season tips off, so another signing isn't out of the picture.
