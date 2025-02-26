Former NBA Top-10 Pick Calls Out Dallas Mavericks Starter
The Sacramento Kings made one of their biggest NBA draft mistakes of all time by selecting Nik Stauskas eighth overall in 2014, as the guard played just one season with the franchise before getting traded. Now, as a retired player, Stauskas brings his wild basketball takes to social media.
Stauskas took to X to disrespectfully call out Dallas Mavericks starting forward Kessler Edwards, another former King. Edwards played a season-and-a-half in Sacramento and has since earned a starting job with the Mavericks as they deal with a load of injuries.
"I mean no disrespect by this," Stauskas posted. "Asking as a happily retired player lol. How in the hell does Kessler Edwards have a job in the NBA? Let alone a starter for a team coming off an NBA finals run. I’m just confused as to what his strengths are and what he does to impact a game?"
The blatant disrespect from Stauskas out of the blue is wild, especially when the Mavericks are a solid 5-4 with Edwards in the starting lineup. Edwards is not the ideal NBA player, but has been solid for a couple of years despite limited opportunity.
Stauskas has no room to call out a player out of the blue like this, as the struggling guard was hanging onto a spot in the NBA by a thread for years. Edwards had an impressive rookie year with the Brooklyn Nets, and while he has not been as productive since then, the Mavericks trust him enough to put him into the starting lineup.
