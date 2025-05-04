Free Agent Forward that Fits Christie's Desired Culture
With the general manager and head coaching decisions finalized, the Sacramento Kings can now turn their attention to reshaping the roster for the 2025-26 season. Along with the need for a point guard and length and athleticism, Scott Perry needs to do his best to surround Christie with players that fit their desired culture.
As a reminder, here's what Christie defined for his coaching desires: “A lot of people talk about culture, and for me habits build culture. Culture is a byproduct of habits, and we want to establish a very, very high level of those. But also, the ability for our team to be a physical manifestation of this community. It’s blue collar, it’s hard-working, it’s loyal. It’s so loyal that it kept the team here, and we want players that are going to represent that.”
It's hard to think of a player that fits that description than Bobby Portis, who has a $13.4 million player option for next season that he can opt out of and become a free agent.
Portis didn't become a fan favorite in Milwaukee by accident. He's the type of player who is going to do what needs to be done to help a team win and leave it all on the court. For the Kings purposes, it also helps that he's 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan.
Back in 2022, Portis said almost word for word what Christie is looking for.
Portis is the exact type of player Sacramento could pair with Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray on the front court at the power forward spot. And just like current free agent Trey Lyles, Portis has the ability to play center as needed.
He could also slot in off the bench, which has been his main role for the last three years. Of his 201 games played over the last three seasons, he's only started 33. He and Monk, should the electric guard come off the bench again, would make one of the best bench duos in recent memory for the Kings.
Portis is coming off of his 10th NBA season, in which he averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 46.6% from the field and 36.5% from three. He's a career 38.3% shooter from distance, which would fit nicely in Christie (presumed) high-volume three-point offense.
While the three-point shooting would be great, Portis' rebounding ability would be a great addition for the Kings as well. Murray has improved his rebounding skills in each of his three seasons, but outside of him, Sabonis, and Jonas Valančiūnas, Sacramento lacks players with a clear rebounding strength.
As previously stated, the 29-year-old has a $13.4 million player option for next season, so the Kings have the unique chance of being able to trade for him if he opts in, or sign him if he opts out. It's hard to know what is going to happen next season in Milwaukee, as they're coming off a first-round exit and facing a lost season for Damien Lillard with his torn achilles.
Portis is the type of player that a lot of teams are likely to call on, but if the Kings want to compete next year, or even just focus on building their identity, he's the type of player you make a swing for.