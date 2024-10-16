Gut Reaction: Kings Sign Doug McDermott to One-Year Deal
The Sacramento Kings have signed ten-year NBA veteran Doug McDermott to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
The 6-foot-6 wing, entering his age 32 season, is one of the best shooters in the league. He’s a career 41.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc and has topped 40 percent in six of the last seven seasons.
In 14.1 minutes per game last season, he averaged 5.5 points, 1.1 assists, and 0.9 rebounds on 43.4 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc with the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers.
For a Kings team currently struggling from three in the preseason, it’s a signing that brings in a proven threat from three-point range. Sacramento shot 36.6 percent from beyond the arc last year, good for 16th in the league.
Towards the end of the season, they showed defensive promise, but it was the offense that became hard to generate after Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter went down
McDermott shared time in Indiana with Domantas Sabonis and had a career year while sharing the court with the All-NBA center.
McDermott shot 43.5 percent in the 2019-20 season and should once again thrive working off of Sabonis’ screens and the open space in the Kings offense.
He leaves a lot to be desired on the defensive end, but when you can shoot the ball like Doug can, his offense should hopefully be enough to offset the defensive weaknesses.
You don’t get a nickname like Dougie McBuckets without being able to score the ball, and McDermott can do just that.
