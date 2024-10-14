Gut Reaction: Kings Trade Jalen McDaniels to Spurs
The Sacramento Kings acquired lengthy wing Jalen McDaniels this offseason from the Toronto Raptors, but the experiment on the 26-year-old forward did not last long.
ESPN's Shams Charania breaks the news that the Kings are trading McDaniels and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, who plan to waive him.
McDaniels suited up for Sacramento in just three preseason games since the trade from Toronto, not even lasting until the regular season. While McDaniels' expectations in Sacramento were low, many hoped he would rejuvenate his career as a King.
In the trade with Toronto, the Kings gave up Sasha Vezenkov, Davion Mitchell, and the 45th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft for McDaniels, which is gearing up to be an utter disaster for Sacramento.
In the end, Sacramento traded two second-round picks and two rotational players for roster flexibility and cap space. Sending McDaniels to the Spurs is not a poor move by any means, as he would have been rotting at the end of the bench for $4.7 million.
Now, what the Kings do with the open roster spot is what makes this deal interesting. The most likely choice would be to give undrafted rookie standout Boogie Ellis a spot, but that does not solve Sacramento's concerns on the wing.
There are still a few interesting veteran free agent forwards on the market that could come into Sacramento and compete for minutes off the bench, or the Kings could be gearing up for another trade.
What comes next remains unknown, but after this catastrophe and failed McDaniels experiment, it better be good.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!