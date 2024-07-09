Harrison Barnes Sends Heartfelt Message to Sacramento
On July 6th, the Sacramento Kings agreed on a sign-and-trade to sign Chicago Bulls superstar DeMar DeRozan to a three-year deal. They sent Harrison Barnes, a 2032 unprotected pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Duarte, and two second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls, per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Harrison Barnes said his final goodbyes after six seasons with the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento fans warmly welcomed Barnes for over five years, making the city his home. He shared an emotional farewell on social media, expressing his gratitude and reflecting on his time with the team and community (via @hbarnes / X).
"Thank you Sacramento! 🙏🏾 It's been an incredible journey with the Kings. Your support has meant the world to me.
To Kings fans and all of SAC, this city will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for embracing me and making this city feel like home. Your passion and love for the game are unmatched. Grateful for the memories we made together!
To my teammates, coaching staff, and the Kings organization, you have all been more than colleagues - it's been a family! I am grateful for the camaraderie and memories we've shared. I'll always carry Sacramento in my heart. Thank you! 🙏🏾"
As Harrison Barnes transitions to the next phase of his career in San Antonio, he leaves a legacy of dedication, professionalism, and significant contributions to the Sacramento Kings. In six seasons with Sacramento, Barnes averaged 14.7 points, 2.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game, shooting 46% from the field, 38% from three-point range, and 81% from the free-throw line.
His consistent performance and leadership on and off the court have left an incredible mark on the Kings' franchise and the city of Sacramento. Best of luck to Harrison in his journey with the Spurs.
