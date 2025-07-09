Hear Me Out, Perry and Schröder Might be a Perfect Fit
The Sacramento Kings pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga may be slowing down or on pause, but the main move of bringing in Dennis Schröder in a sign and trade with the Detroit Pistons was made official yesterday, and the Kings had an introductory press conference today for their new lead guard.
Scott Perry made it clear in his own introductory press conference that he had clear intentions of bringing in a point guard this offseason, and he showed he was happy today after finding his guy in Schröder.
The Kings were connected to a few big-name point guards throughout the early days of the offseason, from Trae Young to Jrue Holiday. There were even discussions about the idea of going after Ja Morant or LaMelo Ball.
But in the end, the Kings and Schröder inked a three-year deal, and while he may not be a star or big name like the others, Schröder seems to be the exact player Perry set out to get.
Perry called Schröder his “number one guy” today and stressed the importance of Schröder’s fit in the culture that he’s trying to establish in Sacramento.
While Perry stressed the importance of finding a point guard in his first press conference with the Kings, he also made it clear that the Kings needed to build a true culture and identity. One consisting of players who want to be here and will volunteer to do what needs to be done to help the team.
Schröder may not be the most exciting free agent option, and at 31 years old, he’s likely not a long-term option to start at point guard, but he should help stabilize the Kings both on and off the court. He fits the need for not only the starting guard position, but also should help build that much-needed culture and identity.
And Schröder appears to share the excitement about being in Sacramento and appreciates being Perry’s first choice for the offseason.
Schröder has had an extremely interesting career bouncing around the NBA from team to team. The Kings will be his 10th team across 13 seasons, and sixth in the last three years. Also, he hasn’t been on one team for more than a single full season since he spent two years on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
After spending his first five years with the Atlanta Hawks, Schröder has bounced around, so it makes sense that he would enjoy being the top priority for the Kings. Last year especially was a tough year for Schröder, as he was traded twice and played for the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Pistons.
It will be interesting to see how long Schröder stays in Sacramento or if they trade him somewhere down the line, but for now, the pairing seems like a perfect fit. He’s no All-Star, but he does seem to encompass everything Perry wants to build, which may be the most important thing for Perry as he reshapes the roster to his vision.