Kings' Chances of Landing Kuminga Losing Momentum
Since the proposed trade from Sacramento was reported, the Kings and Warriors have been in a stand-off in their negotiations on a sign and trade for the young wing Jonathan Kuminga.
The Kings reportedly offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft compensation in exchange for Kuminga, but the Warriors reportedly balked at the offer. And now with other teams making trades, like the three team swap this morning with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah jazz, the Warriors sign and trade options are running out too.
Everything seems to be pointing to Kuminga returning to Golden State next season. If they don't like the Kings' offer and all these other teams are making other deals, there may not be a deal out there that works for the Warriors or Kuminga.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic joined Kyle Draper and Kevin Whitey Gleason on Sactown Sports' The Drive Guys and reported that that indeed is the most likely case at this point.
Draper asked Slater if he saw a scenario where Kuminga returned to the Warriors for next season, and Slater was quick to answer that that is currently the most likely option.
"I would say that's the likeliest scenario at this point. Because I'm not sure he's going to get to be able to muscle his way to a point where he gets the dollar amount that he wants, while also the Warriors get the trade package they want," he said.
And that seems to be the hold-up, that the two sides don't both agree on any other option. The Warriors don't like the Kings' trade offer, and there aren't many teams out there that can give Kuminga the type of money he's looking for. Kuminga wants to be a star, and he wants to be paid like a star.
"I think all of the market dynamics at play will lead him back to the Warriors at a compromise contract that can potentially be traded on December 15th," Slater went on to say.
It's possible these two teams could even revisit trade talks during that time. December 15th is still early in the season compared to the trade deadline, and the Kings could still work to build around Kuminga for the remainder of the season.
There's also a lot on the line for both Kuminga and Devin Carter. Both could easily play well enough to make both teams look like fools for thinking of trading them, or they could play poorly and lower their trade value even more. It's a risky move for a lot or people involved, but if there's no market, it makes sense as the only move.
For the Kings, it will be interesting to see if they pivot to another big move or keep the roster relatively as-is, while bringing in someone with their mid-level exception. They haven't been linked to any big names outside of Kuminga, but have been connected to Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon, who are both still in play in free agency, so we could get that news soon if the Kuminga trade talks are officially nearing an end.