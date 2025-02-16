Ja Morant Calls Out Sacramento Kings Star for NBA Dunk Contest
On Saturday night, Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung became the first player in NBA history to win the Dunk Contest three consecutive times, a feat that some of the league's top dunkers were not able to accomplish.
Ahead of the trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings acquired one of the best dunkers of all time, Zach LaVine. The former Minnesota Timberwolves guard made a name for himself at the dunk contest, winning back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016, but opted not to go for the three-peat.
McClung's performance on Saturday night had a few of the league's top stars thinking about entering the competition. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant posted, "mac might make me decide to dunk," to which Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo responded "If you do it. I’ll do it with you."
The NBA Dunk Contest has caught flak over recent years for being underwhelming, especially since stars have stopped competing. If Morant and Antetokounmpo can revive the contest, it would be incredible for fans, as the competition is simply not what it used to be.
Morant also called out Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon in hopes of getting some of the league's top dunkers back in the contest, posting "zach & AG wassup."
Getting LaVine back in the Dunk Contest would be a fun fan experience, as the Kings star battled with Gordon in 2016 in possibly the most iconic contest ever. LaVine could certainly still throw down some highlight-worthy slams in the Dunk Contest if he were to join back. A group of LaVine, Gordon, Morant, and Antetokounmpo would be exactly what fans have been asking for for years.
