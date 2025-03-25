Jalen Williams' Injury Status for Thunder vs Kings
Riding a six-game winning streak, the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
The Kings are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics to extend their losing streak to three games. The Thunder and Kings are heading in very different directions, as the Kings have had more losses this month (8) than the Thunder have since the New Year (7).
Tuesday's game gives the Kings a great chance to turn things around, and they might catch a much-needed break. Oklahoma City has listed star forward Jalen Williams as questionable for Tuesday's game due to a right hip strain.
Williams has missed the last six games, but the Thuner have not flinched without him. Not only are they undefeated in those six games, but they are 10-0 when Williams does not play this season.
Of course, that does not mean Williams is not a game-changer. The 23-year-old All-Star is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game this season, becoming one of the league's most dynamic two-way stars.
If Williams is able to return from his six-game absence on Tuesday night in Sacramento, the Kings would likely be in some trouble. The Kings will already have their hands full as it is, especially on the second night of a back-to-back, but OKC getting one of their difference-makers back on the court could be the dagger.
The Thunder and Kings face off in Sacramento at 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday on TNT.
