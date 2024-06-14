JaVale McGee Reveals What the Kings Need To Succeed
After winning 48 games and securing the third seed in a competitive Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings got bounced in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. One year later, the Kings missed the playoffs altogether, and fans are playing front office this offseason as they figure out what the Kings need to go to the next level.
NBA veteran and Kings center JaVale McGee joined Matt George on the Locked On Kings podcast and told fans exactly what he thinks Sacramento is missing. While McGee had many compliments in favor of De'Aaron Fox's leadership style, even comparing him to future Hall of Famer Steph Curry, he said the Kings need a more vocal leader alongside him.
"I feel like [the Kings] need a Draymond [Green] type character to even out a bunch of good guys who aren't really the type of guys who would go at a teammate and chastise him."- JaVale McGee, Locked On Kings
McGee spent two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, witnessing the leadership of Curry and Green firsthand. Green is one of the few players in the league known for his intensity and given the title of an "enforcer." The Kings lacking a player like Green could cost them a trip to the next level.
George asked McGee if he took it upon himself to be that type of leader in Sacramento, which the 15-year veteran said he saw the potential of the team and used his championship-level experience to try to fill that role, and at times would "tell people this isn't good enough to be as great as we say we want to be."
If the Kings take McGee's advice and bring in an enforcer and strong leader this offseason, it could be the difference for a team trying to compete in a tough Western Conference.
