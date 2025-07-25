Jonathan Kuminga Met With Kings, Open to Sacramento: Report
The Sacramento Kings continue to get linked to Jonathan Kuminga as restricted free agency for the young wing continues to march on, and while there haven't been any new updates on trade offers, it's been reported that Kuminga had contact with the Kings in the last few days and liked what he heard.
ESPN's Anthony Slater joined ESPN1320's James Ham and Kyle Madson on The Insiders this morning, and reported that Kuminga met with Sacramento recently for the first time.
"Kuminga had contact with the Kings in the last couple of days, and it's the first time he's met Scott Perry. ," Slater said. "It wasn't in person, but it's the first time he's communicated with Scott Perry, Doug Christie, and B.J. Armstrong. From what I gathered, he liked the pitch that Scott Perry gave. He's open-minded to the idea of Sacramento."
It's a big update in the saga, as part of what is making this whole situation difficult is that not only do the Kings need to find a deal that the Warriors like in the sign and trade, but they also have to get Kuminga to be on board to sign with them.
And it sounds like they're on the right track for convincing Kuminga that Sacramento would be a big fit for him.
Slater went on to explain the reasoning behind Kuminga's interest, which are mainly related to opportunity and playing time.
"You're talking starting role, you're talking bigger opportunity than the Warriors are necessarily offering now. I think that's the part of that that shouldn't get lost in this situation. Jonathan Kuminga is not just looking for the exact contract he wants in free agency, he's looking for the opportunity he wants on the court."
Kuminga would slot in perfectly to the Kings' starting lineup next to Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis. Perry has talked recently about how he hopes to move Murray down to the small forward position, and bringing in Kuminga would do just that.
Kuminga stands at 6-foot-8, but has a 6-foot-11 wingspan and has played the majority of his minutes at the power forward spot throughout his first four years in the league. Not only would this move help the Kings next year, but it would give them two starting wings locked up for the foreseeable future (assuming they extend Keegan Murray this offseason).
There's also a path to Kuminga getting a major role in the offense, which is what he's looking for in his next opportunity. The Kings currently have DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on the roster, who are likely going to get most of the looks for Sacramento, but the two veterans likely won't be on the team for the long-term rebuild of the roster.
Kuminga would instantly become the Kings youngest player and building block of the future, alongside Murray and Keon Ellis. The fit seems to make sense for both sides, now the question is, will the Kings be able to make Golden State happy as well with a sign and trade deal?