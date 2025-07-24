Kings Made Recent Trade Offer for Warriors Star: Report
The Sacramento Kings have been involved in trade rumors with the Golden State Warriors throughout nearly the entire 2025 NBA offseason, and the rival franchise is looking for a solution to their Jonathan Kuminga issue.
Kuminga, 22, is sitting in restricted free agency with reports that he does not want to return to the Warriors, and that feeling seems to be mutual. However, the Warriors have struggled to find a sign-and-trade partner, and the growing expectation is that he will return to Golden State until they can find an alternative.
Earlier in the offseason, the Kings reportedly offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft capital to the Warriors in exchange for Kuminga, but after Golden State turned it down, trade talks significantly slowed down.
However, a new report from ESPN's Shams Charania on NBA Today reveals that the Kings have made a more recent offer for Kuminga than many expected.
"I'm told the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have made concrete offers with the Warriors over the last week or so," Charania said. "Two of the more aggressive teams with Kuminga, and they're also offering him an opportunity for significant minutes and a starting-caliber role in their lineup."
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists last season for the Warriors, and the 6-foot-8 forward has shown some glimpses of All-Star-caliber potential throughout his four years in the NBA. Even though the Kings have reportedly re-engaged in talks with the Warriors about Kuminga, a deal between the two teams seems unlikely to get done as Golden State turns down their offer, again.