Potential Kings-Warriors Trade Gets Shut Down by NBA Insider

The Sacramento Kings have been rumored as a potential suitor for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga since the offseason, and as the NBA trade season arrives, many wonder if that is still an option.

Kuminga's situation in Golden State has not gotten much better since signing a two-year, $45 million deal in the offseason, as he has still completely fallen out of Steve Kerr's rotation. Despite this, many believe Kuminga simply needs a change of scenery, and Sacramento seems like a viable landing spot.

However, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints threw some cold water on that potential deal.

"As of right now, it no longer seems like the Sacramento Kings are a realistic option for a Kuminga trade before Feb. 5 unless another team with the assets Golden State wants is involved. The Warriors continue to signal that they don't want Malik Monk, who has been made available in trade talks since July. There is virtually no interest in Monk around the league because of his contract," Siegel reported.

Kings out of the Kuminga sweepstakes?

Of course, it makes it challenging to trade for Kuminga when the Warriors are not interested in their biggest trade piece, Malik Monk. Sure, there are other ways to get a deal done, but the Warriors could certainly make things far more complicated if Monk is not involved.

With the Kings likely entering a rebuild for the future, acquiring the 23-year-old Warriors forward would be a good starting point to pair with Keegan Murray in the forward spots. While the idea might be intriguing, Siegel's reports suggest that Sacramento is fading out of the Kuminga "sweepstakes."

The Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls have both been reported as potential suitors for Kuminga, even as the young forward logs DNP-CDs under Steve Kerr, and there is no reason for the Kings not to at least try to acquire him while he is at a discount.

It is no secret that Kuminga has failed to reach his ceiling in Golden State, and whether that is him simply underperforming or Kerr's poor development, he would fare well in a new environment.

Kuminga becomes trade eligible on January 15, so time will tell if the Kings still have a chance at acquiring him this season or not. Regardless, the Kings should know not to give up significant assets for him, as there is a good chance he will hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.

