Keegan Murray's Blunt Statement After Kings-Bucks
After a loss against the Chicago Bulls that saw the Sacramento Kings squander a 19-point lead, they were hoping to get back in the win column against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
Milwaukee was missing Damian Lillard and it showed in the first quarter. With three minutes left in the opening period, the Bucks had just 11 points and the Kings were up by 13. Things continued to go the Kings' way into halftime, with Keon Ellis leading the charge on both ends with 18 points and 6 boards.
But, after the teams came back from the locker room the game flipped the Bucks way.
Giannis started getting downhill, the supporting cast started knocking down shots, and the Bucks were able to squeeze out a six-point win. Keegan Murray had a pretty blunt answer when asked about other teams adjusting to Sacramento in the second half of their last two games.
“I don’t know if it’s opponents, I think it’s us,” Murray said.
Murray would later go on to say that the Kings had something working that they went away from offensively, which was a side ball screen to a throwback. It was pretty clear that Sacramento had defaulted back to isolation every time down the court, and even with one of the best isolation scorers of all time on the roster, that isn’t winning basketball.
Keegan also brought up missing Malik Monk, who was out with an illness tonight after back-to-back strong games as Sacramento’s lead guard. Malik’s creation ability is something that Murray highlighted.
“He’s becoming a really good passer throughout the year,” Murray said about Monk.
We’ll have to wait to see if Monk is able to return for the next game against Boston, but the Kings will need to find a better flow offensively either way against one of the best defensive teams in the league.
