Keon Ellis Claims It Is Impossible To Guard De’Aaron Fox
The Sacramento Kings have attempted to build their roster around star point guard De'Aaron Fox, as the 26-year-old All-Star has given them every reason to.
Fox has asserted himself as one of the NBA's top point guards, and certainly one of the fastest players the league has ever seen. The shifty guard has used his quickness to blow by defenders since entering the league in 2017 but becomes even more dangerous as he evolves his game.
Sacramento's top guard defender, Keon Ellis, joined the Deuce & Mo podcast and talked about the difficulties of defending his star teammate:
[Fox] is not really going to kill you from the three, but he will if you give him enough space. But, the thing is though, he's fast as s---. So you can give him space and he will still find a way to blow by you... There is no way you are guarding him one-on-one... Any transition one-on-one, you're not stopping it.- Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings
Ellis has high praise for Fox, even comparing him to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo when he is going downhill. Fox attempted 38 percent of his field goals last season either at the rim or within ten feet of the basket, knocking them down at an impressive 61 percent rate.
Fox's ability to get to the rim or find his spots in the interior has always been a tremendous facet of his game, and Ellis knows better than anyone how unstoppable he is when doing so.
