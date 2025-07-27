Keon Ellis is Key to Kings’ Future — Not Trade Bait for Kuminga
As the saga centered around Jonathan Kuminga and the Sacramento Kings continues to unfold, a popular name that keeps coming up in trade discussions is Keon Ellis.
The Warriors are reportedly interested in the Kings' young guard, and for good reason. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals last season on 48.9% shooting from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc.
The numbers don't jump off the page, but Ellis has blossomed into one of the best three-and-D players in the league. He's as intuitive as anyone in the passing lanes on defense, is great on the ball, and has proven year-after-year that he can knock down the three, with a 42.9% career three-point percentage from deep across three seasons.
He is alsoI set to make just $2.3 million next season after the Kings picked up his team option, rather than declining and resigning him. Ellis' future contract with the Kings is a different conversation, and something that Scott Perry seems confident they'll be able to get done, but it makes sense that the Warriors have Ellis at the top of their wish list.
The Kings have reportedly offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft compensation in a potential sign and trade for Kuminga, but are holding Ellis off the table in the trade discussions.
In theory, it would make sense to trade Ellis for a young wing with star potential in Kuminga. Ellis' value will likely never be higher, thanks to the combination of production and contract. He'll likely still be worth his next deal, but he's on one of, if not the most, team-friendly contracts in the NBA coming into next season.
While he's great, Ellis isn't likely to become an All-Star. He has all-defensive team potential, but doesn't have the self-creation and offensive play of a star in the league, at least that we've seen so far. Kuminga, on the other hand, has shown flashes of star potential, and at 22 years old, still has room to grow as he gets more experience in the league.
But even with the difference in potential and star-power, the Kings shouldn't waver on their trade package, at least not when it comes to including Ellis.
Scott Perry has made it extremely clear. His goal for this season is to build a culture and identity, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Ellis is the exact type of player that the team needs to help build that identity, which is why every team would love to get their hands on them given the chance.
It would be a poor look to trade the best defender on the team while trying to improve on defense, even if it did mean bringing in a young player with star potential. Ellis won't likely start this season with Zach LaVine on the roster, but he could slot in as the Kings' starting two-guard of the future in a year or two, depending on future roster moves.
The only scenario that makes sense to move Ellis is if he and his camp are frustrated beyond repair about his contract situation going into next season. If the Kings have a strong sense that they won't be able to extend Ellis and could lose him for nothing next season, a trade would be a sensible option. But hopefully Perry is right and they'll be able to extend Ellis.
Ellis may not be the Kings' best player going into next season, but he's arguably the most important for what they are trying to establish. Talent is great, but as the Kings learned last year, fit is sometimes more important. And Ellis fits what the Kings are trying to do perfectly.