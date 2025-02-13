Keon Ellis Leads Kings to Win Over Pelicans
After losing to the New Orleans Pelicans six times last season, the Sacramento Kings took down the last place team for the second time in five days in a 119-111 win.
It was a collective team effort tonight as DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Zach LaVine 23, Malik Monk 17, and Domantas Sabonis 16, but it was Keon Ellis who led the team in scoring with 27 points off the bench.
Ellis did so on great efficiency, shooting 10-of-14, 71.4%, from the field and 7-of-11, 63.6%, from beyond the arc.
Ellis gets the most credit for his defense, and rightfully so, but every once in awhile he has to remind everyone that he's also a knockdown shooter. His three-point percentage will rise to 45.1% after tonight.
Not only did Ellis score, but he also chipped in 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal, getting the job done on both sides of the ball. It's what makes Ellis so special and impactful. He doesn't need to score to be effective, but when he does, the Kings are nearly unbeatable.
Zion Williamson once again did his best to make life miserable for the Kings, finishing with 33 points on 72.2% from the field, but the rest of the Pelicans shot a collective 40.8%. Stopping Zion is easier said than done, but the Kings did a good job of not letting anyone else on New Orleans get rolling.
The Kings will face the Pelicans again for the third time in six days in their final game before the All-Star break as they look to sweep the season series and enact their final revenge for last season.
