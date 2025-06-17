Key Kings Player Gets Honest About Future With Team, Retirement
Jonas Valančiūnas was one of the most important Sacramento Kings’ acquisitions last season and immediately became a fan favorite. Jonas was exactly what the Kings were missing behind Domantas Sabonis, and the Lithuanian even helped Sacramento stay afloat when Sabonis was injured last season. I think it’s completely fair to say the Kings would have missed the Play-In Tournament altogether if they had not made the move for Jonas.
Valančiūnas is still under contract until the end of the 2026-27 season, but the possibility that he is either traded or wants to move back to Europe is always looming. After a productive season in Sacramento, the Kings would be smart to keep Jonas unless there is a “Godfather” type offer on the table. Basketnews.com recently caught a quote from Jonas at his camp in Lithuania, who was clear about his plans for now.
"Right now, I'm planning to stay,” Valančiūnas said. “I haven't heard anything about being traded or moved. Until there is such information, all my focus is on Sacramento."
It’s not likely that Jonas would know if he was being brought up in trade conversations, but it’s good to hear that he’s focused on the Kings amid a bunch of questions about the team’s plans for the roster. Valančiūnas also talked a bit about his retirement plans and whether or not he would go back to finish his career in Europe.
"I love Lithuania, so why not end my career here?" Valančiūnas continued.
It would be bittersweet to see Jonas retire to Lithuania, but it would be hard not to be happy for him getting a chance to grow the game in his home country with his friends and family close by. ‘
At 33, Jonas still has a good amount of time left in the NBA, and fans shouldn’t be too concerned about him calling it quits anytime soon. Jonas’ comments do highlight the sacrifices that European players make when coming to play in the NBA, even though American fans might think the transition is easy.
With the game continuing to grow in Europe, Mexico, South America, and elsewhere, it would be great to see the NBA play a game in Lithuania, where so many great NBA players like Jonas, Domas, and Arvydas Sabonis come from. Lithuania will even add another NBA player to its ranks in a little over a week when Kasparas Jakučionis is selected. If you haven’t already, it’s worth jumping on YouTube and watching a Lithuanian league game to see how passionate Lithuanian fans are about hoops.
For now, Kings fans can look forward to another season of Jonas holding down the backup center spot in Golden One Center. Last season, Jonas averaged 8.7 points and 7 boards for Sacramento while bringing some much-needed toughness and defense to the squad. The double big lineup of Sabonis and Valančiūnas was also incredibly fun in certain matchups, and fans might be in for a bit more of that depending on what else happens with the roster.