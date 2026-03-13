Kings' Young Core Soaking Up Knowledge From Veteran Stars

The Sacramento Kings are in a season focused heavily on development, and one of the biggest advantages for their young roster has been the leadership of veteran stars. Experienced players like DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook have taken on mentorship roles, helping guide the team’s rookies and younger players through the challenges of the NBA.

Throughout games and practices, the veterans constantly communicate with the younger players about positioning, decision-making, and reading the flow of the game. Even when they are not actively on the court, DeRozan and Westbrook can often be seen leaning over during timeouts or dead balls to offer advice. For a team trying to build its future, those small teaching moments are becoming an important part of the development process.

The young core is learning from greats

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) congratulates guard Devin Carter (22) during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Several young Kings have particularly benefited from that guidance, including Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, and Daeqwon Plowden. Whether they are playing significant minutes or learning from the bench, the young players are constantly soaking up information from the experienced veterans around them.

During timeouts, it is common to see Westbrook or DeRozan explaining defensive coverages or offensive reads that just occurred on the floor. Those quick conversations help younger players better understand the speed and complexity of the professional game. Over the course of a season, those small pieces of guidance can make a major difference in how quickly young players adjust to the league.

Westbrook’s impact goes beyond just technical advice. Known for his relentless energy and competitive mentality, he sets a tone that younger players can learn from simply by observing how he approaches every game. His aggressive playing style and constant intensity show younger teammates the level of effort required to succeed in the NBA.

Westbrook often encourages young players to stay confident, attack opportunities, and remain ready when their moment arrives. For developing players, having a former MVP reinforcing those habits can be a powerful example of how to approach the game every day.

Feb 9, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) talks to guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

For Clifford in particular, watching DeRozan operate offensively provides another valuable lesson. DeRozan has remained one of the league’s most consistent scorers by relying on elite footwork, patience, and a polished midrange game.

Seeing a veteran continue to score at an elite level gives Clifford a clear example of how skill development and discipline can translate into long-term success. DeRozan frequently explains the small details behind creating space, reading defenders, and choosing the right moments to attack. Those insights offer a valuable blueprint for a young wing looking to expand his offensive game.

As the Kings continue building toward the future, the mentorship from DeRozan and Westbrook could prove to be one of the most important factors in the team’s long-term development. Young players like Clifford, Raynaud, Cardwell, and Plowden are gaining firsthand knowledge from two players who have spent years competing at the highest level.

The constant guidance during timeouts, practices, and film sessions creates a learning environment that extends beyond traditional coaching. Over time, those lessons can help shape the next core of Kings players. If Sacramento’s young talent eventually takes a major step forward, much of that progress may be rooted in the leadership and experience shared by the team’s veteran stars.