Key Player Ruled Out During Kings vs Hornets

Coming off two consecutive losses, the Sacramento Kings went into Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets on a mission. The Kings stormed out to an 18-point lead at halftime, primarily led by star guard Zach LaVine, who has struggled to step up since getting traded to Sacramento a few weeks ago.
Heading into Monday's game, many fans were speculating on whether or not interim head coach Doug Christie would be making a change to the starting lineup. Many fans wanted standout guard Keon Ellis to be put into the starting lineup, but instead, Ellis came off the bench once again.
Unfortunately, though, Ellis suffered an injury that would send him to the locker room after subbing in off the bench.
Ellis landed awkwardly on his ankle, and despite initially wanting to stay in the game, limped to the locker room. Ellis eventually returned to the Kings bench, but after patiently waiting to return to the game, the standout guard returned to the locker room. Ultimately, the Kings ruled Ellis out for the remainder of Monday's game due to a right ankle injury.
Ellis has been incredible this season and has sneakily been one of Sacramento's most impactful players. Through 11 starts this season, Ellis averages 10.5 points and 2.3 steals, shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc and helping the Kings to an 8-3 record in those games.
Since Ellis initially felt comfortable enough to attempt a return to the game, we could assume his injury is not too bad and certainly hope he does not have to miss any extra time.
