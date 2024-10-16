Key Stat Reveals Kings Defensive Outlook in 2024-25
The Sacramento Kings may be 0-4 in the preseason, but there are some good takeaways from the exhibition games.
DeMar DeRozan fits in nicely on offense, Domantas Sabonis is showing why he’s a back-to-back All-NBA player, and Jordan McLaughlin looks like a steal for the backup point guard spot. But, the Kings are quietly leaning into a scheme on defense that they found success in last season.
Sacramento averaged 14.8 deflections per game last season, good for 10th-most in the league. If the preseason is any indication, that number will skyrocket this season.
What makes the Kings unique is their multitude of players who can get in the passing lanes. Looking at the game on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz, Keon Ellis led the team with seven deflections, De’Aaron Fox had six, DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray had five a piece, and Jordan McLaughlin chipped in four.
The numerous deflections led to 16 steals on the night and 19 fastbreak points. For reference, the league leaders in steals and fastbreak points last season were the Oklahoma City Thunder with 8.5 steals and the Toronto Raptors with 18.7 fastbreak points.
The Kings have had their fair share of defensive struggles so far in the preseason. They still look small on the wings and don’t have a shot blocker, but they might have found a way to combat those weaknesses. If they can get in the passing lanes and disrupt teams with deflections, it could be enough to pair with a (hopeful) high-powered offense.
