Kings 2024-25 New-Look Depth Chart Following Preseason
The Sacramento Kings went 0-5 in their 2024 preseason campaign, disappointing many as they left some holes in their game heading into a highly anticipated 2024-25 regular season.
While preseason wins and losses do not matter, many fans were disappointed with the on-court production at times. But, there were some high points as well. The offseason addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was the talk of the town, and the high-level wing seems to take the Sacramento offense to the next level.
Following the preseason, the Kings made roster cuts to get their 21-man training camp roster down to 18 or fewer for the regular season. The Kings waived Boogie Ellis, Skal Labissiere, Terry Taylor, and Brodric Thomas, cutting their roster down to 17 players.
The Sacramento Kings depth chart heading into the 2024-25 season:
PG: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin, Devin Carter
SG: Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter, Colby Jones, Mason Jones*
SF: DeMar DeRozan, Doug McDermott, Isaiah Crawford*
PF: Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, Isaac Jones*
C: Domantas Sabonis, Alex Len, Orlando Robinson
*Indicates player under two-way contract
The Kings have put together a very strong foundation for their new-look lineup centered around DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis, but there remain glaring depth concerns.
Sacramento's guard depth is one of the best in the league, with Fox and rising standout Keon Ellis holding down the starting group. The guards off the bench are just as impressive, with reigning Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter, Jordan McLaughlin, and Devin Carter all viable backups.
The Kings' forward depth has been questionable throughout the offseason, but coaches seem to love undrafted rookie Isaac Jones. If Jones can emerge as a good bench piece for Sacramento, it would fill a significant void in the lineup.
The Kings are looking strong ahead of the 2024-25 season, but time will tell how this new group of players do in Sacramento.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!