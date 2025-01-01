Kings-76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings finally broke their dreadful six-game losing streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. While the Mavericks were playing without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson, the Kings desperately needed the break to get back in the win column.
The Kings now head into a big cross-conference matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday to open the New Year.
The 76ers started their season 3-14, but have won 10 of their last 13 to rise to 13-17. While that is still far below their expectations, Philly has been hot recently and are certainly not a team anybody wants to face right now. Riding a four-game win streak, the 76ers look to steal a win in Sacramento, but will have to do so shorthanded.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (reconditioning)
Jae Crowder - QUESTIONABLE (back)
Keegan Murray - DOUBTFUL (ankle)
Philadelphia 76ers:
Andre Drummond - QUESTIONABLE (toe)
Joel Embiid - OUT (foot)
Eric Gordon - QUESTIONABLE (oral)
Kyle Lowry - QUESTIONABLE (hip)
KJ Martin - OUT (foot)
Jared McCain - OUT (knee)
The 76ers have ruled out star center Joel Embiid for Wednesday's matchup, as the injury-ridden All-Star has already missed 19 games this season. Embiid has been on a tear recently, averaging 32.0 points and 7.7 rebounds through their last three games, finally finding his rhythm again.
The Kings catch another break as they go against a team without their best player, although that has come back to bite Sacramento in the past. The 76ers will rely on Tyrese Maxey and Paul George to carry the load. George, a nine-time All-Star, has been utterly disappointing in his debut season as a 76er, averaging just 15.5 points per game and shooting 31.5 percent from deep.
The Kings will likely be without starting forward Keegan Murray, one of the key defenders for Sacramento. Murray likely would have taken the assignment to defend Paul George, but the Kings will have to change their defensive strategies against a dangerous Philly squad.
If the Kings can beat the 76ers and start a little winning streak, it could seriously turn the tides in Sacramento and give them the momentum they need.
The Kings and 76ers tip off at 7 pm PT on Wednesday in Sacramento.
