Kings-76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid Status Revealed
While the Sacramento Kings have recently found their rhythm, winning 11 of their last 14 games, drama continues to surround the organization. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Kings were expected to shop star point guard De'Aaron Fox ahead of next week's trade deadline.
The news was a shocker to many, especially after the Kings have turned their season around and put themselves in playoff position.
On Wednesday, the Kings travel to play the Philadelphia 76ers in their first contest since the Fox trade report sent Sacramento into a frenzy. A Kings' road win would certainly make fans feel better amid all of the drama.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Philly.
Sacramento Kings:
None
Philadelphia 76ers:
Jared McCain - OUT (knee)
Joel Embiid - OUT (knee)
Paul George - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Caleb Martin - QUESTIONABLE (groin)
Andre Drummond - QUESTIONABLE (toe)
Kenyon Martin Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (foot)
The 76ers are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, as they handily beat the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Tuesday night. Star guard Tyrese Maxey dominated with 43 points with co-stars Paul George and Joel Embiid sidelined.
The tallest player the 76ers started on Tuesday was 6-foot-8, so if they have to play without Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, Kings star center Domantas Sabonis could have a field day.
The Kings and 76ers tip off in Philly at 4:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
