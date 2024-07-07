Kings Acquire DeMar DeRozan in Sign-and-Trade With Bulls
After a week of speculation, the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls to acquire six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
As part of the deal, the Kings are sending Chris Duarte, two second-round picks, and cash to the Bulls, and the San Antonio Spurs got involved to take on veteran forward Harrison Barnes and a 2031 unprotected pick swap.
DeRozan, 34, is signing a three-year deal worth $74 million, making him the third-highest-paid player in Sacramento. The deal for the veteran wing creates a big three of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeRozan, along with Malik Monk and Keegan Murray to round up the core.
The projected closing lineup of Fox, Monk, DeRozan, Murray, and Sabonis is as talented as any in the league, and on paper, should be enough to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference.
Harrison Barnes was expected to be shipped this offseason, as it was only a matter of time until he was used as a salary filler in a trade. Barnes has not missed a game over the past two seasons, as San Antonio is bringing in a solid veteran forward. For the Kings attempting to get back toward the top of the conference, finding an upgrade over Barnes was a priority.
DeRozan finished his 15th NBA season averaging 24 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists and is now set to play for his fourth franchise. Father time is not slowing down the veteran wing, as DeRozan played a league-high 37.8 minutes per game last season, and has rarely missed games through three years in Chicago.
Sacramento picks up a potential future Hall of Famer on the market for the price of a good role player, building one of the strongest cores in the league.
