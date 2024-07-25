Kings Add Assistant Coach to Mike Brown's Staff
The Sacramento Kings are hiring Jim Moran as an assistant coach to join Mike Brown's staff, per Sean Cunningham of FOX40.
Moran, 45, became the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate Rip City Remix ahead of the 2023-24 season. Before taking the reins of the Remix, Moran served as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons after spending six seasons as an assistant in Portland.
With the hire of Moran, the Kings fill one of their necessary openings on Brown's staff, especially after the Brooklyn Nets hired Sacramento's associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and he took assistant Deividas Dulkys with him.
Moran has been praised as a future NBA head coach by many Blazers fans, as the Kings seemingly got themselves a talented assistant. But, James Ham of The Kings Beat reports that Moran will likely not replace Fernandez as Sacramento's new associate head coach, a spot yet to be filled.
As the 2024-25 season inches closer, the Kings continue to make moves to prepare for a harsh Western Conference and seem ready to compete with the best teams in the league.
