Kings Add NCAA Legends for California Classic Summer League
The Sacramento Kings are set to kick off their 2024 California Classic Summer League campaign on Saturday, putting forth two unique teams to compete. The Kings will have one team competing in Sacramento and another in San Fransisco, where the Golden State Warriors will host.
The Kings are putting together a strong Summer League squad to play in the Golden 1 Center, headlined by Keon Ellis and Colby Jones. Playing alongside them will be NCAA legend Drew Timme.
The former Gonzaga Bulldogs big man was a three-time Consensus All-American and two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year. Timme dominated the college basketball scene for three years but was fairly disappointing in his lone G League season.
The Kings' San Francisco squad is not as loaded as the one they are keeping in Sacramento, but it still has some talented names. Headlined by Jordan Ford, who earned a two-way contract with Sacramento last season, the Kings are giving the remaining spots to young talents trying to prove themselves to the rest of the league.
As part of the team playing at Chase Center is former Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis. The two-time Horizon League Player of the Year and five-time All-Horizon First Team is the second-leading scorer in NCAA men's basketball history, trailing only Pete "Pistol" Maravich.
Davis fell just three points short of tying the all-time scoring record set by Maravich in 1970, coming one shot away from history. While Davis was not setting records in his lone G League season, the 25-year-old guard averaged 17.8 points per game shooting 38 percent from deep, leading the league in three-pointers (117).
While the two NCAA legends will not be getting a roster spot in Sacramento, fans could certainly see them join the Stockton Kings this upcoming season in the G League.
